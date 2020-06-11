Geraldine (Passmore) Martin
1927 - 2020
Geraldine Passmore Martin
Died June 7, 2020
Geraldine Passmore Martin, age 92, of Buford, died Sunday, June 7. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, June 14 at 4:00 p.m. at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 14 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
