Geraldine McIntyre Yarbrough, age 71, ran through the pearly white gates of heaven into the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, April 16. She isn't struggling to breath; she's walking and talking without the need of oxygen and not in pain from other ailments any longer.
She was met at heaven's door by her mother and father, Fred and Ellie McIntyre; father-in-law, C.W. Yarbrough; brothers, Richard and Kenneth McIntyre. Oh, the conversations they are having and possibly some kidding around going on.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 53 ½ years, Lamar Yarbrough. She loved him tremendously and this love resulted in two daughters, Vicki (Bruce) Alsup and Angie Juliette. She lived her life for her family and would do anything to make them happy.
As much as she loved being Lamar's wife and being called Mom, her favorite title was Mamaw. She absolutely adored and spoiled her grandbabies. Anyone who knew her knew that they were her pride and joy. They loved to tease each other about who was Mamaw's favorite and she would just laugh. They all knew where to go to get anything they wanted, and they never left her house without something to eat. Her grandbabies are Kelsey (Stephen) Clack, Levi (Bailey Wethington) Alsup, Kaylee (Brandon) Jennings, Devin Juliette and Tabor Buckles.
All the love she had for her grandkids was surpassed when the great grandbabies started coming. Her eyes would light up every time she saw them, and they would come in the door asking "Where's Mamaw?" From the time they were 6 weeks old she kept Kinzley Dean Clack and Aubrey James Clack, and they were loved on daily. A little over a year ago her Mamaw heart grew even more when Hadlee Grace Jennings was born.
As much as Mamaw loved her family she loved Jesus more. She made sure we knew we all needed to be in church and she enjoyed being a member and deacon's wife at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church. She let it be known she was a child of the King and gave him praise for everything! Because of her testimony we know she is healed and walking on the streets of Gold. And she would tell you that if you don't have Jesus as your personal Savior you are missing out. So, don't wait any longer- accept him for he loves you.
Geraldine also leaves behind 4 brothers, W.L. McIntyre, Hayward McIntyre, Charles (Gloria) McIntyre, and twin brother, Gerald (Lila) McIntyre; mother-in-law, Lois Yarbrough; sisters-in-law, Clara Sue (Edward) Couch, and Pam Shiry; along with many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held, due to the world health concerns today.
