McKoon Funeral Home
38 Jackson Street
Newnan, GA 30263
(770) 253-4580
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKoon Funeral Home
38 Jackson Street
Newnan, GA 30263
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
McKoon Funeral Home
38 Jackson Street
Newnan, GA 30263
Burial
Following Services
Oak Hill Cemetery
Newnan, GA
Geraldine Veal Reese


1939 - 2019
Geraldine Veal Reese Obituary
Died March 2, 2019
Geraldine Veal Reese, age 79, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 2, 2019 at her home in Sargent. She was born on April 12, 1939 to the late Avery Veal and Katie Brown Veal.
Along with her parents, Geraldine is preceded in death by her husband Frank L. Reese, Jr., and siblings, Ruth Hinesley, A.D. Veal, Bobby Veal, Garry Veal and Jimmy Veal.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen McDowell, Kimberly Barnett (David); stepdaughter, Sherri Wilson; grandchildren, Nikki Springston (Jesse), Tyler Garmany, Tiffany Grosskreuz (Brandon); great-grandchildren, Charlotte Carlisle, Lincoln Grosskreuz, and Nolan Springston.
The funeral service celebrating Geraldine's life is Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan with Pastor Jim Hearn and Dr. David Barnett officiating. Burial will follow the service at historic Oak Hill Cemetery in Newnan. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McKoon Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 4, 2019
