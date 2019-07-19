Home

Anderson Underwood Funeral Home
2068 Highway 19 North
Dahlonega, GA 30533
706-864-4159
Gertrude Elizabeth Bell Fitts

Gertrude Elizabeth Bell Fitts
Died July 17, 2019
Mrs. Gertrude Elizabeth Bell Fitts, age 92, of Dahlonega passed on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Luke's Catholic Church with Father Matthew Dalrymple and Fr. Michael Revak officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home with a Rosary Service held at 5:00 PM. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 19, 2019
