Mrs. Ginette Cohen Jones, age 95, of Dahlonega, formerly of Oakwood, passed away Friday, October 18. Mrs. Jones was born in Algiers, North Africa on June 10, 1924 to the late Liaou Cohen and Suzanne Esther Ben Kemoun. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Germaine and Odette. Mrs. Jones lived all of her childhood and young adult life in Paris, France. Mrs. Jones was a loving wife. She married her husband Elbert Jones on January 17, 1948. Mr. Jones served in the United States Army and was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany just after WWII. It was here that he met Ginette and it was love at first sight. This love was so strong that it came back to America with them and kept them together for almost 72 years.Mrs. Jones retired from Northeast Georgia Medical Center as a nurse's assistant. During her retirement she loved traveling and going shopping. She loved to bowl with her friends in her league. Mrs. Jones was a loving mother and grandmother and her grandchildren affectionately called her ""Memaw"". Mrs. Jones was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Gainesville. She loved her church and her senior groups: the Joy and Evergreen groups. Survivors include her husband Elbert Jones, Dahlonega; daughters and sons-in-law Susan and Tony Anderson, Dahlonega, and Jackie and Tony Lawton, Gainesville; grandchildren Amy and John Jarrard, Kelly and Darren Wood, and Toni and Chris Aloi; great-grandchildren Ashley and Caleb Stepp, Ansley Jarrard, Cooper Wood, Cannon Wood, Samuel Jarrard, Dominick Aloi, and Dax Aloi; great-great-granddaughter Callie Stepp. Memorial services are scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20, at the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home.The Rev. Clack Stubbs will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m until the service hour Sunday at the funeral home. To share a memory of Mrs. Jones or a condolence with the family visit andersonunderwood.com Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega have provided arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 20, 2019