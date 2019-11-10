|
Ms. Ginny G. Moore age 65 of Gainesville, passed away on Friday, November 8, following an extended illness. Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday November 10, at 2:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Alta Vista Cemetery. Reverend Bacle Fowler and Reverend Barbara Borders. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 9, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Ginny was born on February 28, 1954 in Gainesville, to Ernest L. Moore, Sr. and Helen Elizabeth Rogers Moore. She was of the Methodist faith. Ms. Moore is survived by her brother. E. "Lee Moore", Jr. of Gainesville, sister, Sue Anderson of Gainesville, and a number of nieces and nephews. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 10, 2019