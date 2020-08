Gladys Ann Williams

Died July 22, 2020

Mrs. Gladys Ann Williams, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Spellman G. Williams was born May 29th, 1940 in Laurens, South Carolina.

July 22nd, 2020, our Lord and Savior accepted Gladys into His kingdom after she passed away from an extended illness.

Left to mourn Gladys' passing are her former husband and dear friend of 56 years, Dr. Harrison Evans Williams, Jr.; her loving and devoted daughter, Lisa; and her beloved granddaughters, Sydney and Ava.

Gladys and Harrison, Jr.'s firstborn son, Harrison, III preceded his mother in death.

The family held an intimate service at Westview Cemetery, July 30th.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store