Gladys Wheeler

Died October 1, 2020

Gladys Wheeler, age 91 of Dalton formerly of Cleveland, passed away Thursday, October 1st. Funeral services are scheduled for 1;00pm Wednesday, October 7th at The Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Yonah View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00am -1:00pm. Wednesday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.



