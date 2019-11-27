|
Glenda Dalton Boling, age 74 of Homer, passed away on Tuesday, November 26. Mrs. Boling was born on February 2, 1945 in Homer, to the late L.T. and Louise (Roberts) Dalton. Mrs. Boling was a graduate of Banks County High School and North Georgia Technical College. She was Owner/Operator of Books With A'peal and was formerly employed with Standard Telephone Company. She was a charter member of Charity Baptist Church. Survivors include loving husband of 55 years, Jerry L. Boling, Homer, daughter, Vicki Boling, Homer, son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Amy Boling, Homer, brother and sister-in-law, Milton and Mellisa Dalton, Homer, grandchildren and spouses, Megan and Will Atha, Daulton and Macy Boling.Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday November 29, at Charity Baptist Church, with Rev. Scott Smith and Rev. Billy Burrell officiating. Interment will follow at Charity Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday November 27, at the funeral home. Mrs. Boling was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the Building Fund, Charity Baptist Church 1302 Hwy 51 Homer. Arrangements are in care of the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 27, 2019