Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel - Baldwin
1370 Industrial Blvd
Baldwin, GA 30511
(706) 778-7123
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel - Baldwin
1370 Industrial Blvd
Baldwin, GA 30511
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Charity Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda Boling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda (Dalton) Boling


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenda (Dalton) Boling Obituary
Glenda Dalton Boling, age 74 of Homer, passed away on Tuesday, November 26. Mrs. Boling was born on February 2, 1945 in Homer, to the late L.T. and Louise (Roberts) Dalton. Mrs. Boling was a graduate of Banks County High School and North Georgia Technical College. She was Owner/Operator of Books With A'peal and was formerly employed with Standard Telephone Company. She was a charter member of Charity Baptist Church. Survivors include loving husband of 55 years, Jerry L. Boling, Homer, daughter, Vicki Boling, Homer, son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Amy Boling, Homer, brother and sister-in-law, Milton and Mellisa Dalton, Homer, grandchildren and spouses, Megan and Will Atha, Daulton and Macy Boling.Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday November 29, at Charity Baptist Church, with Rev. Scott Smith and Rev. Billy Burrell officiating. Interment will follow at Charity Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday November 27, at the funeral home. Mrs. Boling was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the Building Fund, Charity Baptist Church 1302 Hwy 51 Homer. Arrangements are in care of the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel - Baldwin
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -