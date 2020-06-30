Glenda Donna Kay Sellers Daniels
Died June 27, 2020
Glenda Donna Kay Sellers Daniels, age 61 of Clarkesville, died Saturday, June 27. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 pm, Thursday in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4 pm and on Thursday from 12 noon until the service hour. Those in attendance are asked to adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.
Died June 27, 2020
Glenda Donna Kay Sellers Daniels, age 61 of Clarkesville, died Saturday, June 27. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 pm, Thursday in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4 pm and on Thursday from 12 noon until the service hour. Those in attendance are asked to adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 30, 2020.