Glenda Donna Kay Sellers Daniels

Died June 27, 2020

Glenda Donna Kay Sellers Daniels, age 61 of Clarkesville, died Saturday, June 27. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 pm, Thursday in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4 pm and on Thursday from 12 noon until the service hour. Those in attendance are asked to adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store