Glenda Faye Smith
Glenda Faye Smith
Died May 2, 2020
Glenda Faye Smith, age 61, of Buford, passed away on Saturday, May 2. She was preceded in death by her father, William Frank Smith; mother, Lillie Mae Allen Ragsdale; step father, Tom Ragsdale; and brother, Jerry Smith. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ana and Quincy Wiley, Oakwood; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Annette Murray, Buford; grandchildren, Edward Adams, Katie Murray, Daniel Adams, Helen Adams, Zachary Murray and Olivia Adams; brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Danny and Sherry Smith, Buford; sister-in-law, Margaret Smith, Flowery Branch; aunt, Mildred Forrester Smith, Buford; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Ms. Smith was born December 7, 1958. She was a graduate of Buford High School, Class of 1976, and continued her education at Lanier Technical College. She was a homemaker. Glenda enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved to be surrounded by her grandchildren. She was of the Baptist Faith. The family will greet friends on Monday, May 4, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 8, at 2:00 p.m. at Oakwood Church of God, 4200 Main Street, Oakwood, GA with Pastor Danny Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation in memory of Glenda Smith.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements
By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
