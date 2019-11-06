|
Glenda J. Wallace, 76, of Gainesville, died Sunday, October 27. She is preceded in death by her daughter Melanie Wallace, her mother, Doris Small Hale and father Albert Hale. She is survived by her son Bill Wallace, and daughter-in-law Melissa Stanifer Wallace, grandchildren; Marin Kristian Wallace and Preston Jacob Wallace. She is also survived by her sister Martha Hale Ruckle and brother-in-law Jerry Ruckle. Glenda was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gainesville since birth, however in more recent years, she was actively involved in activities for the Church of Christ denomination. After graduating from Gainesville High School in 1960, she soon married and re-located to the Metro Atlanta area to start a family. After working for Boise-Cascade, then for Panasonic until 1995, she enjoyed a brief retirement until joining Legacy Link, Inc in 2000. She permanently left the work force in 2017. In her spare time, she devoted her time to studying the Bible, spending time with her kids, grandchildren and friends, songwriting competitions, cooking and sports (especially football). As a result of her generous spirit and personality, she was beloved and respected by many. Her influence will forever remain in the lives of those she leaves behind. Graveside services will be held Sunday, November 10, at 3:00 p.m. at Alta Vista Cemetery. Glenda was an active supporter of our military personnel, so in lieu of flowers, please donate to either The or the . Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.comLittle & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 6, 2019