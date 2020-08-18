Glenda Sue Taylor

Died August 16, 2020

Glenda Sue Taylor, age 66, of Cleveland, died Sunday, August 16th. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 A.M. Tuesday, August 18th at Blue Creek Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Monday, August 17th at the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. For your safety and theirs, we ask that there be no physical contact with the family. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.

