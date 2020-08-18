1/
Glenda Sue Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenda Sue Taylor
Died August 16, 2020
Glenda Sue Taylor, age 66, of Cleveland, died Sunday, August 16th. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 A.M. Tuesday, August 18th at Blue Creek Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Monday, August 17th at the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. For your safety and theirs, we ask that there be no physical contact with the family. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
118 North Brooks Street
Cleveland, GA 30528
(706) 865-3101
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved