Glenson Swafford
Died May 17, 2020
Glenson Swafford, 97, of Kennesaw, died Sunday, May 17. A private family service will be held at Goshen Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 20, 2020.