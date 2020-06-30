Gloria E. Perego

Died June 28, 2020

Gloria E. Perego, 80, of Cumming, died Sunday, June 28. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 2, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store