Gloria E. Perego
Gloria E. Perego
Died June 28, 2020
Gloria E. Perego, 80, of Cumming, died Sunday, June 28. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 2, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
