Mrs. Glynda Watkins
Died July 15, 2020
Mrs. Glynda (Lord) Watkins, age 76 of Gainesville, Georgia, passed peacefully in her sleep, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, following an extended illness.
She was born January 9, 1944, Fannin County, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Ruby (Hayes) Lord. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra (Watkins) Harrison; brother, Larry Lord; and her twin sister, Linda Brookshire
Mrs. Watkins was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was "Mama" to so many and "Nana" to hundreds of children all over. She was of the Christian faith. Glynda worked for Western Sizzlin for 31 years, then continued working and enjoyed being in the public and staying in contact with old customers and meeting new ones.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Fred Watkins; son, Doug Watkins; grandchildren, Chelsey and Brandon Watkins, (Alexsys) Lexy and Trevor Beeso, and Hunter Lance; great-grandchildren, Cashton Powers and Max Beeso. Brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Brenda Lord; sister, Mary Tritt and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Aunt Jean Jackson for her help, love and support and dedication to our family.
Graveside services are scheduled for 3:00 pm Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery No. 2 in Suches, Georgia. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 pm Friday, July 17, 2020 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Suches, Georgia.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
