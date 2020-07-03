1/1
Gordon Lewallen
1936 - 2020
Died July 1, 2020
Mr. Gordon Lewallen, age 83 of Lula, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following a brief illness. Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Reverend Zach Watson, Reverend Justin Lewallen and Reverend Darryl Womack will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 2 – 4 pm and 6 – 8 pm and Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 12:00 noon – 1:30 pm, prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Lewallen was born July 31, 1936 in Commerce, Georgia to the late Holman Lewallen and Gertrude Lewallen. He was retired from Georgia Forestry Commission and was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, J. B. Lewallen, and Vance Lewallen, his sisters, WortieLee Hill and Agnes Lewallen. Mr. Lewallen loved baseball and softball, he served as an umpire for Park and Recreation for many years. He also loved fishing, hunting and gardening.
Mr. Lewallen is survived by his wife of 64 years, Claudine Ayers Lewallen of Lula, his children, Ron & Jodie Lewallen of Maysville, Wreatha & Milton Turner of Lula and Ricky & Michelle Lewallen of Lula, his grandchildren, Veronnica & Jimmy Hayes, Camille & Justin Hooper, Justin & Alicia Lewallen, Bridgett & Matt Crumley, Matthew & Joni Turner, Sara Turner and Rachel & Brandon Burnett, 13 great-grandchildren, brothers & sisters-in-law, Swayne & Janice Lewallen of Toccoa and Stanley & Sharon Lewallen of Toccoa and sister, Patsy Shockley of Toccoa.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Memorial Park
JUL
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Park
JUL
5
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Memorial Park
JUL
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
