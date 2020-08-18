1/1
Grace Louise Fox Williams Perryman
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace Louise Fox Williams Perryman
Died August 9, 2020
Grace Louise Fox Williams Perryman, 93, of Gainesville went to her heavenly home on August 9, 2020 following an extended illness.
Mrs. Perryman was born May 10, 1927 in Newton, North Carolina to the late Jason and Ollie (Western) Fox. A member of the Baptist Faith, Mrs. Perryman was a caretaker for many years and loved helping and working with people. She enjoyed cooking and baking cakes and could make some good biscuits and also enjoyed working in her flowerbeds.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Williams and son, Donald Williams.
Survivors include son and daughter in law, Jeff and Jackie Williams of Alto; daughters and son in law, Doris and Allen Smith of Cleveland, Judy and Danny Odom of Lula; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild. She loved all her children and grandchildren. She had a special place in her heart for her special grandson, Ken Hicks of Cleveland, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Little-Davenport Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Little Davenport Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved