Grace Louise Fox Williams Perryman
Died August 9, 2020
Grace Louise Fox Williams Perryman, 93, of Gainesville went to her heavenly home on August 9, 2020 following an extended illness.
Mrs. Perryman was born May 10, 1927 in Newton, North Carolina to the late Jason and Ollie (Western) Fox. A member of the Baptist Faith, Mrs. Perryman was a caretaker for many years and loved helping and working with people. She enjoyed cooking and baking cakes and could make some good biscuits and also enjoyed working in her flowerbeds.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Williams and son, Donald Williams.
Survivors include son and daughter in law, Jeff and Jackie Williams of Alto; daughters and son in law, Doris and Allen Smith of Cleveland, Judy and Danny Odom of Lula; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild. She loved all her children and grandchildren. She had a special place in her heart for her special grandson, Ken Hicks of Cleveland, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.