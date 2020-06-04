Gracie Mae Lance
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gracie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gracie Mae Lance
Died June 2, 2020
Gracie Mae Lance, age 75, of Dahlonega passed away Tuesday, June 2. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Saturday, June 6 at the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hightower Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday and Friday at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Underwood Funeral Home
2068 Highway 19 North
Dahlonega, GA 30533
706-864-4159
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved