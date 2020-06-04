Gracie Mae Lance

Died June 2, 2020

Gracie Mae Lance, age 75, of Dahlonega passed away Tuesday, June 2. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Saturday, June 6 at the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hightower Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday and Friday at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.

