Grady Sue Jones Short Ward, age 90 passed away March 27. She graduated as valedictorian of Pickens County High School in 1946 and from Brenau College in 1950. She made Gainesville her home until her death. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Gainesville. She retired from Georgia Mountains RC in 1994. Mrs. Ward was preceded in death by her parents, H. Grady Jones and Elizabeth Archer of Jasper. She had lost a twin daughter in 1959, her son Grady in 2016 and her grandson Dana Short in 2019. Survivors include her sons, Jack Short (Donna) of Jasper, Henry B. Ward, III (Bucky) (Jenny) of Charlotte, NC, William Jones Ward (Bill) (Liz) of Cumming,; daughters, Helen A. Short of Buford, Sandra Short Bigwood (Joel) of Palm Springs, CA, Susan T. Short of Asheville, NC; grandchildren include, Skipper Short (Mendy), Taylor Short Gilmer (Jeromie), Erica Chapman (Blake), Maddie, Sadie and Bryce Ward and Kate and Amie Ward. She is survived by 6 great grandchildren. Also surviving is a very special friend and former daughter in law, Janet Luckey Short and her sons, John and Lee. Mrs. Ward loved her extended Ward step family as they had remained so important in her life. If you were lucky enough to call her Mama Sue and enjoy her sweet tea, you were truly blessed. She was an incredibly strong woman who found solace in water, be it Lake Lanier or the Gulf of Mexico. Family gave her great joy. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Good News Clinic 810 Pine Street, Gainesville or a . Memorial Park Funeral Home, 989 Riverside Dr., Gainesville, has care of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 29, 2020