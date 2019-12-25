|
|
Graham Tharpe Ward was born on April 14, 1987 in Spartanburg, SC and passed away peacefully on December 21. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Henry and Jean Ward and H.T and Christine Daugherty. Graham is survived by his parents, Tharpe and Julia (Judy) Ward; sister, Angie Holland, niece, Kelsey Hamilton: and great nephew, Aidan; best friend, Tyler Puckett: and his dog Stella Blue. He also is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and great friends that he loved so much. Graham graduated from Gainesville High School in 2005, where he played football and was in the key club. He attended the University of Mississippi and The University of North Georgia. After college he worked at Murrayville Vet, and with the family business Johnny's BBQ, and was currently employed with Riverside Military Academy as the assistant Quarter Master, which he was so proud to be a part of the Riverside family. Celebration of Life service will be held at Gainesville First United Methodist Church on Friday December 27, at 2:00 p.m. and family will receive friends at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers he would have wanted donations to be made to Gainesville First United Methodist Church 2780 Thompson Bridge Road Gainesville, The Church without Walls (Suches, GA) P.O. Box 267 Young Harris, or AMPED Kids Foundation Fund at the North Georgia Community Foundation. Checks can be made to the North Georgia Community Foundation with a memo line for the AMPED Kids Foundation Fund. 615 Oak Street, Suite 1300. Gainesville, or online at www.ngcf.org/donate. Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 25, 2019