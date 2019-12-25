Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Gainesville First United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Tharpe Ward


1987 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Graham Tharpe Ward Obituary
Graham Tharpe Ward was born on April 14, 1987 in Spartanburg, SC and passed away peacefully on December 21. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Henry and Jean Ward and H.T and Christine Daugherty. Graham is survived by his parents, Tharpe and Julia (Judy) Ward; sister, Angie Holland, niece, Kelsey Hamilton: and great nephew, Aidan; best friend, Tyler Puckett: and his dog Stella Blue. He also is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and great friends that he loved so much. Graham graduated from Gainesville High School in 2005, where he played football and was in the key club. He attended the University of Mississippi and The University of North Georgia. After college he worked at Murrayville Vet, and with the family business Johnny's BBQ, and was currently employed with Riverside Military Academy as the assistant Quarter Master, which he was so proud to be a part of the Riverside family. Celebration of Life service will be held at Gainesville First United Methodist Church on Friday December 27, at 2:00 p.m. and family will receive friends at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers he would have wanted donations to be made to Gainesville First United Methodist Church 2780 Thompson Bridge Road Gainesville, The Church without Walls (Suches, GA) P.O. Box 267 Young Harris, or AMPED Kids Foundation Fund at the North Georgia Community Foundation. Checks can be made to the North Georgia Community Foundation with a memo line for the AMPED Kids Foundation Fund. 615 Oak Street, Suite 1300. Gainesville, or online at www.ngcf.org/donate. Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Graham's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -