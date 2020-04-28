|
Gregory Alan "Greg" Raber
Died April 26, 2020
Mr. Gregory Alan "Greg" Raber, age 58, of Dahlonega, passed from this life peacefully on Sunday, April 26.
Greg was born in Lewisburg, PA on May 14, 1961. He was a graduate of Lumpkin County High School. After high school he continued his education at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga.
Greg was an avid lover of the sport of wrestling. He began as a young boy spending time with his dad and brothers at camps and tournaments. His own personal wrestling career included three high school state championships and the honor of being an NCAA All-American Wrestler. After graduation he continued to serve the wrestling world by refereeing all levels and coaching USA Wrestling youth programs. In addition to wrestling, he officiated baseball and football at all levels. He truly dedicated his life to numerous sports and to the communities that he loved.
Greg's family and friends would describe him as tough, yet tenderhearted. He was strong, driven, and deeply compassionate. Many remember him with a big smile on his face. Greg had a passion for God and loved serving in his church community. His life influenced and touched so many and he will be greatly missed.
Welcoming Greg to his heavenly home will be his beloved father Dr. John Earl Raber.
Loved ones who will miss Greg are his wife Lisa Raber, Dahlonega; daughter and son-in-law Jordan and Jeremy Moore, Atlanta; son Keaton Raber, Alpharetta; mother and stepfather Gloria and Jim Niblett; sister Daina Raber; brothers and sisters-in-law Brian and Lynn Raber, and Michael and Laura Raber; and grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Pops", Ruthie, Lydia, Micah, and Jonah Moore.
A private graveside service will be held at Yahoola Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Kris Butler, the Rev. Mark Smith, and the Rev. Jeremy Moore will officiate. The service can be viewed Tuesday afternoon at andersonunderwood.com.
The family has asked that you share a memory of Greg or a condolence with them on Greg's obituary page at andersonunderwood.com.
In lieu of flowers the family would be honored if donations were made to the "Dr. John Raber's Winning Edge Memorial Scholarship Fund" established at the University of North Georgia through the link http://ung.imodules.com/raber.
Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 28, 2020