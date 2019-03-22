Home

Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Lakewood Baptist Church
Gregory Brannon Page Obituary
On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, Gregory Brannon Page, loving son, brother, fiancé and friend passed away at the age of 37.

A lifelong resident of Gainesville, Brannon was born five minutes after his twin brother Jerry on Feb. 1, 1982 to Michelle and Lewis Page. He graduated from North Hall High School and, along with Jerry, began a career in auto sales; following in their father's footsteps. For the past ten years, Brannon excelled in his sales role at XPO Logistics. In Jan. 2018 Brannon proposed to the love of his life Tatiana Lopez in Costa Rica. The two were planning a 2019 wedding.

All that knew Brannon would agree that he lived his life to the fullest. When not working he could be found on his boat, cooking (and not cleaning), grabbing a bite to eat at Mellow Mushroom or Poor Richards, or making up excuses to be "stuck" in Costa Rica. Brannon loved to spend time with family and friends and he was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and friendly spirit.

Brannon was preceded in death by his grandfather Billy "Dee" Hulsey. He is survived by his parents, Lewis & Michelle, his brother Jerry, sister and brother-in-law, Havolynne & Austin Saxon, fiancée, Tatiana Lopez, nieces, Autry Page, Ava Saxon, Sarah Lewis Saxon, nephew, Truett Saxon, maternal grandmother Shirley & Charlie Brown, paternal grandparents Jerold and Bobbie Page, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

Funeral services will be officiated by Dr. Tom Smiley and Dr. Bart MacMillan at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Lakewood Baptist Church. Burial will follow at St. Paul United Methodist. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Memorial Park North. In lieu of flowers the family ask that contributions in memory of Brannon be made to Seeds of Hope Costa Rica https://seedsofhopecr.com/get-involved

"Love leaves behind more than death can ever take away".

Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 22, 2019
