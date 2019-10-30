|
Gregory "Greg" Jones, 61, of Gainesville died Saturday, October 26, in Athens following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Eddie Winkler, Rev. Billy Poole and Rev. Kevin Holman officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Born on July 29, 1958, in Gainesville, he was the son of Laura Sue Pinson Jones and the late Arnold "Junior" Jones. He was a member of East View Baptist Church and was retired from Hall County Fire Services with 32 years of service. His favorite time of the year was Christmas and his hobbies included hunting, fishing, going to church and playing ball. In addition to his father, Mr. Jones is preceded in death by his sister, Sonja Wingo. Greg is survived by his wife, Joan Wingo Jones; daughter and son in law, Sha and Devon Hulsey of Oakwood; daughter and son in law, Keeley and Ethan Hayes of Dahlonega; his grandchildren that he absolutely adored, Jacob, Addisyn, Audrey, Knox, and Leo; his mother, Laura Sue Pinson Jones of Gainesville; brother and sister in law, Jeff and Kim Jones of Gainesville, sister and brother in law, Suzanne and Danny Chadwick of Flowery Branch; sisters in law and brothers in law, Judy and Donnie Pruitt, Joyce and Doug McNeal, Ricky and Libby Wingo, Ronnie Wingo; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, special friend, Chase Phagan, and other family and friends. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 30, 2019