Mr. Gregory Keith Prevost age 61 of Gainesville passed away on Wednesday April 01, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following a sudden cardiac arrest.
Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday April 04, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Dwayne Wellborn will officiate. The family will hold a private viewing due to the current pandemic of COVID-19.
Gregory was born on January 17, 1959 in New York City, New York. Gregory was a car salesman for over 20 years, at the time of his passing he was employed with Hardy Chevrolet. He served as an usher at Free Chapel Worship Center and also attended Free Chapels Bible World Vision College. Gregory served in the United States Army and was a member of Free Chapel Worship Center- Gainesville, Ga. Greg's smile always preceded him wherever he went.
Mr. Prevost is survived by his wife, Nancy Bagwell Prevost of Gainesville, sister, Ernestine Siegal of Miami, Florida, sister, Cassandra Austin of Douglasville, Ga, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sandra and Stanley Barrett of Gainesville, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Alvin and Glenda Bagwell of Gainesville, and brother-in-law, sister-in-law, Scott and Renee Bagwell of Cleveland, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Free Chapel Worship Center- Gainesville, Ga.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 3, 2020