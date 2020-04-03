Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Prevost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Keith Prevost


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Keith Prevost Obituary
Mr. Gregory Keith Prevost age 61 of Gainesville passed away on Wednesday April 01, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following a sudden cardiac arrest.
Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday April 04, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Dwayne Wellborn will officiate. The family will hold a private viewing due to the current pandemic of COVID-19.
Gregory was born on January 17, 1959 in New York City, New York. Gregory was a car salesman for over 20 years, at the time of his passing he was employed with Hardy Chevrolet. He served as an usher at Free Chapel Worship Center and also attended Free Chapels Bible World Vision College. Gregory served in the United States Army and was a member of Free Chapel Worship Center- Gainesville, Ga. Greg's smile always preceded him wherever he went.
Mr. Prevost is survived by his wife, Nancy Bagwell Prevost of Gainesville, sister, Ernestine Siegal of Miami, Florida, sister, Cassandra Austin of Douglasville, Ga, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sandra and Stanley Barrett of Gainesville, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Alvin and Glenda Bagwell of Gainesville, and brother-in-law, sister-in-law, Scott and Renee Bagwell of Cleveland, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Free Chapel Worship Center- Gainesville, Ga.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -