Gus Steve Jackson Sr.
Gus Steve Jackson Sr.
Died July 26, 2020
Gus Steve Jackson Sr., age 64, of Winder, died Sunday, July 26. Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, July 30 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Hoschton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM Tuesday, July 28; 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, July 29; 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM Thursday, July 30 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home
4532 Hwy 53
Hoschton, GA 30548
(706) 654-0966
