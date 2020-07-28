Gus Steve Jackson Sr.

Died July 26, 2020

Gus Steve Jackson Sr., age 64, of Winder, died Sunday, July 26. Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, July 30 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Hoschton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM Tuesday, July 28; 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, July 29; 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM Thursday, July 30 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store