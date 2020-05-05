Gwen "Cheetah" Jockel
Died April 29, 2020
Gwen "Cheetah" Jockell passed away on Wednesday, April 29, at her memory care home in Dacula.
She was born on August 21, 1939, to the late Richard and Louise Jauch. Shortly after graduating from Sycamore High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, she married her husband of 62 years, Ron Jockell. She was a stay at home mom while her three boys were growing up but once they were able to fend for themselves, she busied herself with various jobs. Her main interest was that of cosmetics where she was a counter manager for many years. Her last 8 or 10 years she spent as a Lancôme Beauty Advisor and traveled across much of the southeast engaging in Lancôme makeup events at large department stores. She joyed at the opportunity to transform a client into someone as beautiful as herself and that was not an easy task, as those who knew her will attest.
She was a charter member of the Andy Stanley, Browns Bridge Church where she lovingly served in the baby nursery until transferring to the Gwinnett church, after moving to Dell Webb's Deaton Creek.
She leaves behind husband Ron and three sons and daughters-in-law, Brett and Mary, Kirk and Joy, and Lance and Alison. Grandchildren include Wyatt Lee, Taylor Rex, Kyra Love, Caitlin, Misty and Jonathon. Grandchildren include Alison and Anna Thornton.
It was Gwen's wish to be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held when the current pandemic has subsided.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 5, 2020.