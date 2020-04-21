|
|
Gwendolyn Mayo England
Ms. England passed away on Sunday, April 19, following an extended illness. Ms. England was born on March 9, 1944, to the late James Albert Mayo and Verlie Bessie Voss Mayo. She was of the Christian faith and was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen England Allen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Foundation (Georgia chapter). Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Kim and Tammy England, Buford; son-in-law, Jeff Allen, Flowery Branch; brother and sister-in-law, W.C. and Charlotte Mayo, Clermont; sisters, Audrey Goble, Blountsville, AL, Frances Reed, Commerce, Fayrene Thrasher, Flowery Branch; niece and special caretaker, Darlene Mayo; grandchildren, Katie England, Shae Allen and Blake Allen; great grandson, Dallas Horton; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives. No formal service will be held at this time.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 21, 2020