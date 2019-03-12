Home

Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Gwennell Queen Hulsey


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gwennell Queen Hulsey Obituary
Dec. 31, 1938-March 12, 2019
Mrs. Gwennell Queen Hulsey, age 80, of Gillsville, GA, passed away March 12, 2019 at The Oaks at Scenic View in Baldwin, GA. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel with interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery 2405 GA Hwy 51 Lula, GA. Reverend Bobby Griffin will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hulsey was born December 31, 1938 in Homer, GA and was the daughter of the late Bruce F. Queen and Emma Lee Welborn. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Jack Queen and sister Sherry Carson.
Mrs. Hulsey is survived by her loving husband, James Doyle Hulsey of Gillsville; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Tina McCarthy; daughter and son-in-law, Connie and James Clark; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Marlena Hulsey; grandchildren, Emma and Gabriel McCarthy; brother, Bud Queen and sisters, Jane Beck and Sandra Hewell.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to The Oaks at Scenic View in Baldwin for their loving care and compassion.
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 12, 2019
