Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
Interment
Following Services
White Chapel Cemetery
Duluth, GA
Gyndlon Lee "Sue" Casteel


1939 - 2019
Gyndlon Lee “Sue” Casteel Obituary
Gyndlon Lee "Sue" Casteel
July 10, 1939 -June 27, 2019
Mrs. Gyndlon Lee "Sue" Casteel age 79 of Gainesville passed away on Thursday June 27, 2019 at New Horizons Limestone following an extended illness.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday June 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in White Chapel Cemetery in Duluth, Ga. The family will receive friends on Saturday June 29, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Gyndlon was born on July 10, 1939 in Macland, Georgia to the late Robert O. Wilkins and Georgia Mae Wilkins. She was retired from Preston Casteel Electrical Company which she began with her husband in 1964, and was a member of New Holland Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Preston Casteel, of 45 years. Mrs. Casteel is survived by her daughter, Pamela Crawford of Gainesville, son, Darrel Casteel of Lilburn, grandchildren, Melissa King (Kyle), Cory Casteel, Cameron (Janice) Crawford, Ethan Deese, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Henry and Ann Casteel.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 29, 2019
