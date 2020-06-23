Hall Alexander Martin
Died June 20, 2020
Mr. Martin passed away after a courageous multi-year battle with cancer on June 20, 2020.
Hall Alexander Martin was born on February 8, 1936, just minutes after his identical twin brother, David, to Stella Harmon Martin (1914-2002) and Arthur Allen Martin (1909-1979) of Gastonia, NC. As a youth he played sports and had a paper route. Hall also developed a love for music, which he undoubtedly got from his mother, who played the piano and organ at their church, Bradley Memorial United Methodist Church. In high school he played the tuba.
After high school Hall spent a year at Appalachian State University studying music, then transferred to the University of South Carolina, where he earned an Associate's degree. While in college, he met Lillian Longfellow Hickman, whom he married in Raleigh on Aug. 6, 1960.
After 2 years of college, Hall began a flying career that would span 4 decades. He joined the U.S. Navy under the Naval Aviation Cadet (NAVCAD) program, earned his wings, and flew the supersonic F-8 Crusader. He made several cruises on the aircraft carrier Saratoga before leaving active duty in 1964. He later left the Naval Reserves at the rank of Lieutenant Commander.
Hall and Lillian settled their family in the Atlanta area where in November of 1964 Hall became a pilot at Delta Air Lines. In the late 1980's he served as an instructor pilot and eventually Program Manager of the DC-8, DC-9, and MD-82 fleets. His retirement flight in February 1996, had his entire family aboard including grandchildren, with both his brother David and son Bud in the cockpit with him.
Hall was a loving family man who was always present at his children's activities. He always had boats, and he loved golf; scoring 2 hole-in-ones! He and Lillian found a passion for genealogy, which led to her joining the DAR, Colonial Dames, and Huguenot Society and Hall joining the Sons of the American Revolution, where he served as Registrar, Genealogist, and President of the Lyman Hall chapter and member of the Color Guard. He remained an active member until his passing.
Following the passing of Lillian in 2008, Hall married Joyce Goodwin of Columbia, S.C. They lived in Flowery Branch and were members of Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church. He was very faithful to his church and had a strong, lifelong relationship with the Lord.
Hall is survived by his wife Joyce, brother David Martin of Marietta GA, sister Nancy (Jim) Saunders of Gastonia NC, children Carolyn and Scott Snead of Suwanee, GA, Martha and Scott Carruthers of Cumming GA, Hall Jr. "Bud" and Katy Martin of Newnan GA, and step-daughter, Wendy (Scott) Huray. His beloved grandchildren include Brock (Lauren) Snead, Alex Snead, Hall III "Trey" Martin, Will (Tess) Martin, Garrett Cardoso, Brandon Cardoso, Katherine Martin, Lilly Cardoso, Samantha Huray, Jack Huray, and great-grandson Weston Snead.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday June 22, 2020 at the Alta Vista Cemetery. Rev. John Batusic will officiate.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 23, 2020.