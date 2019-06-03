Sept. 27, 1932-June 2, 2019

Mr. Hammond David Johnson, 86, of Dalton passed away on June 2, 2019 at his residents with family and loved ones by his side.

Hammond was born on September 27, 1932 in Gainesville, GA to the late Dave and Bobbie Johnson. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years, Essie Dorothy "Dot" Evans Johnson and his brothers Bob and Malone Johnson. He graduated from Sardis High School in Gainesville, GA. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Hammond worked as a Journeyman Lineman and retired from Dalton Utilities after 33 years. To all the people who worked with him, he was known as "John". He was a member of Trinity UMC for over 50 years and was very active in the Y.A.T. Sunday School Class. He was also a mason for over 50 years. Hammond was also an active member of The American Legion Post 112.

Hammond's life revolved around his family, friends, his church and car shows. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. He loved driving and attended car shows with his 1957 Chevy Bel Air, of which he was the original owner, and fully restored with his son Ricky later in life. He thoroughly enjoyed his daily breakfast with his buddies at Bojangles.

He is survived by loving wife Myra Johnson of 10 years; son and daughter–in-law, Ricky and Amy Jo Johnson; daughter and son-in-law Sherry and Lamar Duncan all of Dalton, GA; grandchildren, Caitlin and Nate (Nat) Bryant of Guyton, GA, Eli Duncan of Dalton, GA, Morgan Johnson-Reid of Dalton, GA; Great granddaughter, Cameron Bryant; Sisters-in-law, Mazell Evans, Ellen Thompson, Marie and Eugene "Bud" Ivy all of Gainesville, GA; special and close friends, Tommy and Martha Kenemer of Dalton, GA; Ann Beck of Dalton, GA and Edward Castleberry of Gainesville ,GA, Larry Underwood of Dalton, GA; nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at the Pleasant Grove Chapel of Julian Peeples Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in United Memorial Gardens with American Legion Post 112 in charge of military rites. The family will receive friends at the funeral Home on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

