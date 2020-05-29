Harley S. Shirley
Harley S. Shirley
Died May 25, 2020
Harley S. Shirley, age 101, of Winder, died Monday, May 25. Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 30, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to be held following the service at Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Alpharetta. The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 30, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 29, 2020.
