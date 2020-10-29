1/
Harol "Gene" Adams
1951 - 2020
Harold Adams
Died October 26, 2020
Harold "Gene" Adams, 68, of Dahlonega, died Monday, October 26th. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Friday, October 30th at the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Cane Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday and 11:00 AM to the service hour Friday at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega, Georgia.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 29, 2020.
