Harold Adams

Died October 26, 2020

Harold "Gene" Adams, 68, of Dahlonega, died Monday, October 26th. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Friday, October 30th at the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Cane Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday and 11:00 AM to the service hour Friday at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega, Georgia.



