Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flanigan's Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanigan's Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Flanigan's Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Flanigan's Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Orr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold J. Orr


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold J. Orr Obituary
Harold J. Orr, age 85, of Flowery Branch, passed away on Friday, August 30.
He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Sidney Orr; parents, Fred and Gladys Summerour Orr; brother, Horace Orr; and sister, Louise Orr Hester.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Sue Moore Orr, Flowery Branch; children, Sharon Orr, Hartwell, Bradley and Elizabeth Orr, Flowery Branch, Brian and Shannon Orr, Flowery Branch; grandchildren, Jessica Orr, Oliva Orr, Brianna Orr, Kirsten Callihan, Christopher Collins, Kaylee Orr, Logan Orr; sisters, Virginia Orr Mayfield, Flowery Branch, GA, Annie Ruth Orr Williams, Flowery Branch; sisters-in-law, Ruth Forrester Orr, Buford, Thelma Cantrell, Gainesville, Juanita Newton, Bogart, Barbara Ann Buffington, Gainesville; brothers, Jimmy Moore, Knoxville, TN, Ricky Moore, Gainesville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Orr was born on August 4, 1934 in Gainesville. He was a 1954 graduate of Flowery Branch High School in Flowery Branch, and a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was retired from General Motors Lakewood Plant and a member of the U. A. W. Local. Mr. Orr was a member and deacon of Mt. Salem Baptist Church in Flowery Branch.
Harold had many beloved nicknames, including: "Papa" and "Poppie" by his grandkids and "H. J." and "Curly" by his family and friends. He was a farmer and raised beef cattle and enjoyed spending time gardening and farming on his farm. Mr. Orr loved God, his family and church. He loved living and was the soul of his family and he will be greatly missed. He brought so much joy to many.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 2, at 2:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, with Pastor Tim Hunter of Mt. Salem Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Flowery Branch City Cemetery, in Flowery Branch. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, September 1, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Monday from 12:30 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanigan's Funeral Home
Download Now