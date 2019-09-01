|
|
Harold J. Orr, age 85, of Flowery Branch, passed away on Friday, August 30.
He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Sidney Orr; parents, Fred and Gladys Summerour Orr; brother, Horace Orr; and sister, Louise Orr Hester.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Sue Moore Orr, Flowery Branch; children, Sharon Orr, Hartwell, Bradley and Elizabeth Orr, Flowery Branch, Brian and Shannon Orr, Flowery Branch; grandchildren, Jessica Orr, Oliva Orr, Brianna Orr, Kirsten Callihan, Christopher Collins, Kaylee Orr, Logan Orr; sisters, Virginia Orr Mayfield, Flowery Branch, GA, Annie Ruth Orr Williams, Flowery Branch; sisters-in-law, Ruth Forrester Orr, Buford, Thelma Cantrell, Gainesville, Juanita Newton, Bogart, Barbara Ann Buffington, Gainesville; brothers, Jimmy Moore, Knoxville, TN, Ricky Moore, Gainesville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Orr was born on August 4, 1934 in Gainesville. He was a 1954 graduate of Flowery Branch High School in Flowery Branch, and a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was retired from General Motors Lakewood Plant and a member of the U. A. W. Local. Mr. Orr was a member and deacon of Mt. Salem Baptist Church in Flowery Branch.
Harold had many beloved nicknames, including: "Papa" and "Poppie" by his grandkids and "H. J." and "Curly" by his family and friends. He was a farmer and raised beef cattle and enjoyed spending time gardening and farming on his farm. Mr. Orr loved God, his family and church. He loved living and was the soul of his family and he will be greatly missed. He brought so much joy to many.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 2, at 2:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, with Pastor Tim Hunter of Mt. Salem Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Flowery Branch City Cemetery, in Flowery Branch. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, September 1, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Monday from 12:30 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 1, 2019