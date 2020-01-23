|
Harold Lee Edmonds, age 67 of Gainesville, died Tuesday, January 21. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel with interment to follow at New Holland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, at the funeral home. Harold was born March 27, 1952 in Gainesville, to the late James J. Edmonds and Lena (Crow) Edmonds. He was a member of Eastview Baptist Church. He was retired from Edmonds Auto Transport. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jody Edmonds and a brother, Doug Edmonds. Harold is survived by his wife, Linda M. (Bazarnicki) Edmonds of Gainesville; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Thomas Hnasko of New Jersey; daughter-in-law, Becky Edmonds of Gainesville; grandsons, Tommy Hnasko, Brett Hnasko of New Jersey and Lane Edmonds of Gainesville. Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 23, 2020