Harry Ellsworth Anderson
Harry Ellsworth Anderson
Died July 26, 2020
Harry E. Anderson, age 92, of Cleveland, died Sunday, July 26. Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m.. Wednesday, July 29, at the Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m.. – 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park in Rochester, Pennsylvania at a later date.Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 29, 2020.
