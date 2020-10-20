Harry Knox Forrester
Died October 18, 2020
Mr. Harry Knox Forrester, age 75 of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020.
Graveside services will held at 2:00 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery for family and friends. The Family has requested social distancing protocols be followed.
Harry was born, February 25, 1945, in Gainesville, Georgia. He was the son of the late Mac Forrester and Delphia Gilstrap. He was retired from Chicopee Mills and Primex Plastics. He was a member of Concord Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his sons, Kim Forrester and Brian Forrester.
He is survived by his wife, Robbie Jean (Martin) Forrester of Gainesville; son, Anthony Todd Forrester; grandchildren, Chastity, Wesley, Dustin, Dylan and Nathan; great-grandchildren, Brynleigh, Raelynn and Cael. His twin brother, Larry Forrester (Shirley), Benny Forrester (Lynda), Mose Forrester (Sharon); sisters, Sandra Martin (David) and a number of other family and friends also survive.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
