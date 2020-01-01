|
Harry Lee Poole, age 93 of Killeen, TX passed away on December 26, in the Indian Oaks Nursing Home, with his loving wife by his side. Harry was born on December 15, 1926 in Gainsville, a son of Marcus and Myrtle Poole. Harry proudly served in the United States Air Force and honorably retired after serving over 20 years. Mr. Poole is preceded in death by his sister, Betty Golebiewski and brother, Dannie J. Poole. He is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine Poole; brothers, Marcus, Earl, and Jerry Poole; sisters, Frances House and Kathleen Sullivan; as well as numerous other family members and friends. A graveside service was held at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, on Tuesday, December 31, at 10:00 a.m. With military honors. A memorial service was held at the Francis house residence on Tuesday December 31, at 12:00 p.m. To make an online condolence please visit www.heritage-funeralhome.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 1, 2020