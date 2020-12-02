Harry Wilkes, age 95, of Buford, GA passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of forty-three years, Geneva Skelton Wilkes; parents, Charlie "Hub" and Bertha Dowdy Wilkes; brothers, C. H. Wilkes, Clyde Wilkes and Charles Edwin Wilkes; and sister, Lanell Miller. Mr. Wilkes is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Dianne and Steve Kennedy, Buford, GA, Bunny and Tom Burell, Oakwood, GA and Sherry and Dennis Dean, Conyers, GA; six grandchildren, Tonya and Jeff Barrett, Jody and Joey Spain, Jeff and Theung Kennedy, Hope Sanders, Kelly and Brendan Creegan and Patrick and Alley Dean; fourteen great grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lottie Skelton, Jefferson, GA; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bascom and Nancy Skelton, McDonough, GA; and a very special friend, Evelyn Hudson and her children, Buford, GA. Mr. Wilkes was born August 15, 1925 in Jefferson, GA. He was a 1941 graduate of Martin Institute High School in Jefferson, GA. Mr. Wilkes was a World War II Army veteran having served for three years. He was retired from AT & T a/k/a Bellsouth Telephone Company after thirty-seven years of service as a manager of the Central Office in Buford, GA. He was a member of the Buford American Legion Post No. 127. Mr. Wilkes was a Mason and member of the Buford Masonic Lodge No. 292 F & AM. He traveled some with the Abundant Life Fellowship at First Baptist Church of Buford. Mr. Wilkes was a member of Buford First United Methodist Church where he was also a member of the Men's Bible Class, Methodist Men's Club, sang in the choir, was a former Sunday school teacher and served as a Trustee for a number of years. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Buford First United Methodist Church with Rev. Jim Buckman officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA with military honors. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 2nd from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at the church. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Flowers accepted or memorial donations may be made to the Buford First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 329, Buford, GA 30515 in memory of Harry Wilkes. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.