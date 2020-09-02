Harry Willard Voelker
Died August 27, 2020
Mr. Harry Willard Voelker, 86, of Oakwood passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Service was held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Rodney Stephens will officiate. The family received friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Born on January 5, 1934 in Wilmington, D.E., he was the son of the late Harry Frederick and Margaret Grace Ware Voelker. He was retired from Indalex where he was a Die Corrector Engineer. Mr. Voelker was of the Methodist faith.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Voelker is preceded in death by his son, Matthew Harry Voelker and sisters, Dorothy Finerty, Ginny Bruce and Mickey Johnson.
Mr. Voelker is survived by his wife of 57 years, Fran Voelker; daughters, Lisa (Danny) Byrd, Jennifer (Jerry) Lusinski; daughter in law, Tonya Voelker; grandchildren, Josh Byrd, Madelyn Byrd, Sam Byrd, Dylan Lusinski, Alexis Lusinski, Logan Lusinski, Vivienne Voelker, Penelope Voelker; great grandson, Conner Lusinski; sister, Marion Shaw; brother in law, Keith (Nancy) McCary; special niece, Maggie (John) Kelly; a number of nieces and nephews; faithful companion Boston Terrier, Gracie.
