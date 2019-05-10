Hazel Catherine Gentry Copelan of Gainesville, Ga formerly of Martinez and Greensboro, Ga, died Monday, May 6, 2019 at the age of 90 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Ga. Born in White Plains, Ga on April 3, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Robert Herschel Gentry and Reba Turner Gentry. Hazel graduated from Greensboro High School in 1946. She won the National 4-H Champion in Farm Safety in 1946 at the age of 17. She served as the president, vice president and secretary of the White Plains 4-H chapter. While in high school, she was instrumental in raising funds for a fire proof metal roof for Liberty Church, and was in charge of the firefighting equipment. After high school she graduated from West Georgia College.

On May 17, 1953, Hazel married Norris Copelan in Gainesville, Ga, a marriage that would last 63 years. She worked as an executive secretary for the E. I. Dupont Savannah River Plant and the Social Security Administration.

She was a licensed amateur radio operator (KA4IOU), a life member of the Quarter Century Wireless Association and member of the Navy-Marine Corps Military Radio Affiliate Program (NNNOZLJ) where she held various regional and state responsibilities.

In October 2016 she and Norris moved to The Phoenix at Lake Lanier assisted living in Gainesville Ga.

She is survived by her children, Robert Copelan and wife, Gabriele Koecher of Flowery Branch, Ga and Janet Hallman and husband, David of Greensboro, Ga; grandchildren, Josh Holliday of Lexington, KY and Robert Holliday of Greensboro, Ga; sister-in-law, Shirley Gentry; niece, Mary Beth Patat; as well as other relatives, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Norris and all of her siblings, Irene Gentry, Rebecca Gentry and Rayford Gentry.

Graveside Services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Greenview Cemetery with Rev. Farrett Boswell officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Robert Holliday, Danny Coad, Joe McNorrill, Darrell Merritt, Henry Pruett, Demone Clark. Honorary pallbearers are Dawn Coons, Megan Medlin and Katerina Patrick. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Liberty United Methodist Church, c/o Dede Smith, 1691 Bramlett Road, Greensboro, Ga 30642. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until time for the service at McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, Ga, (706) 453-2626, which is in charge of arrangements.



McCommons Funeral home, Greensboro Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 10, 2019