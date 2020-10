Or Copy this URL to Share

Hazel Christine Fowler

Died October 24, 2020

Hazel Christine Fowler, age 68, of Pendergrass, died Saturday, October 24th. A Funeral Service will be held on 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 28th, from Revival Baptist Church with burial following in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M on Tuesday, October 27th at Evans Funeral Home. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson.

