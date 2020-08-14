1/
Hazel Hart Crumbley
1929 - 2020
Hazel Hart Crumbley
Died August 12, 2020
Hazel Hart Crumbley, age 91, of Social Circle, formerly of Alto, died Wednesday, August 12th. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 15th, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Yonah Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until the service on Saturday at the funeral home. All attending should maintain social distancing and adhere to public health guidelines. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
