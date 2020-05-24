Hazel Lucille Sutton
Hazel Lucille Sutton
Died May 23, 2020
Hazel Lucille Sutton, age 78, of Cleveland, died Saturday May 23. Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 24, at Mt. View Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.. Sunday, May 24, at Barrett Funeral home. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
118 North Brooks Street
Cleveland, GA 30528
(706) 865-3101
