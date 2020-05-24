Or Copy this URL to Share

Hazel Lucille Sutton

Died May 23, 2020

Hazel Lucille Sutton, age 78, of Cleveland, died Saturday May 23. Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 24, at Mt. View Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.. Sunday, May 24, at Barrett Funeral home. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.

