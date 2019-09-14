|
Hazel Bryant Mooney, 85, of Gainesville, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, September 12, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Mooney lived her entire life in Hall County. For many years she served as dietitian and lunchroom manager at Tadmore Elementary and later East Hall High School, where she coached countless children to try "at least one bite". Following her career in school food service, she worked several years as the manager of the Lanier Park Hospital gift shop, and then as a technician at Merial Select Labs, before her retirement.
Mrs. Mooney is preceded in death by her parents, John and Gertrell Bryant, and husband Roy Lewis Mooney.
She is survived by her three sons, Kenneth (Cheryl) Mooney, Lowell (Paula) Mooney and Randall (Nancy) Mooney; sister, Betty (Earl) Poole.
Because she insisted on being called "Grandmother", Mrs. Mooney was the last grandparent to hear her name, but her grandchildren loved her dearly. She leaves behind Brian Mooney, Keith Peek, Stacia (Brett) Dillin, Jessica (Matthew) DiGiovanna, Sarah (Andrew) DuRant and Christopher Mooney. Finally, thanks to Brian and Stacia, there are five great-grandchildren; Taylor and Addy Mooney, and Alexa, Mason and Brooks Dillin. She was also loved by several sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews and their families.
The family will receive friends Saturday September 14, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Sunday September 15, at 2:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Mark Spence and Rev. Clack Stubbs will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Baptist Church.
