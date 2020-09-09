Hazel Stover Anderson
Died September 4, 2020
Mrs. Hazel Stover Anderson, age 74, of Lula, Georgia went to her heavenly home to be with Jesus on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Mrs. Anderson was born on September 30, 1945 in Suches, Georgia in Union County to the late Oscar and Nora Stover. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ruby Inez Towe; brothers, Kenneth E. Stover, William J Stover, MacArthur Stover, Lee Ervin Stover and Richard Stover. Mrs. Anderson attended New Haven Congregational Holiness Church. She graduated from Woody Gap School in 1963, where she was chosen as "Miss W.G.H.S", president of her class and "Future Teachers of America", as well as "Friendliest". She worked for the Hall County Clerk of Court and retired with over 32 years of faithful service. She loved to hunt and fish and was a wonderful cook. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and loved by many people.
Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years whom she first met at age 15 and later married at age 21 , Gary F. Anderson, of Lula; son and daughter-in-law, Phillip and Mary Ann Anderson, of Lula; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and John Crawford, of Lula; grandson, Andrew Crawford, of Lula; sisters and brother-in-law's, Irene and Edward Towe, of Gainesville, Olene and Lewis Dyer of Blairsville, Ruth and Dale Burke of Lula. She had numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the nurses that cared for her at Northeast Georgia Medical Center for the past two years and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice.
Funeral Services were held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the New Haven Congregational Holiness Church with Rev. Wayne Hicks and Rev. Bobby Griffin officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park cemetery.
The family received friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Georgia 30504. Social distancing is recommended.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.