Heather Blackwelder

Died June 23, 2020

Heather Blackwelder, age 21, of Cumming, died Wednesday, June 23.

The family will receive friends from 10AM to 12:30PM Tuesday, June 30, at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Memorial service will be 2PM, Tuesday, June 30 at First Redeemer Church in Cumming. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.

