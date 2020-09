Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen Beatrice Collins Roper

Died September 12, 2020

Helen Beatrice Collins Roper, age 90, passed away September 12th. Funeral services were held 2:00 PM Monday September 14th at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed in Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends Sunday from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM & Monday from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

